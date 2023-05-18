MARK HUGHES admits to being surprised by comments made by Carlisle United counterpart Paul Simpson after Sunday's League Two play-off semi-final first leg at Valley Parade - when he suggested that Cleveland official Ross Joyce was a 'homer' referee.

Simpson made the remarks in the aftermath of the Cumbrians' 1-0 loss at City, with the pivotal second instalment taking place at Brunton Park on Saturday.

Hughes said: "I was surprised by the comments. Paul is an experienced manager. I thought what he said questioned the integrity of officials and that's a 'no-no.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can always question the performance as sometimes it's valid criticism. But questioning integrity is something I try and avoid. I haven't heard anything. I don't know if he's been pulled up on it.

Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"It was a bit of a surprise that he came out with that, but it's an emotional game and perhaps that overtook him. Maybe he's had a slap on the wrist, i don't know…

"If it had been me, I'd have got fined!"

Attention now switches to the second leg in Cumbria, with Simpson having stoked up proceedings by suggesting that the tie is Bradford's to lose after taking a 1-0 lead to the border city and Carlisle's to win.Speaking earlier this week, Simpson said: “They are 1-0 up, so psychologically they are on top. It’s theirs to lose now, ours to win, so there’s a little bit of pressure on them and we’ll look forward to it.”

On the subject of mind games, Hughes responded: "There is a psychology to any game. I don't know if there's mind games going on. I wouldn't put it as strongly as that. They might be from Carlisle's end, but certainly not from our point of view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are just confident in our own ability and looking forward to it. It will be a great football match with a good atmosphere.

"Carlisle will look at it in their situation and we look through a different lense.

"Let's wait and see. They stand in our way and we just want to overcome them."

Hughes reports new fresh injuries with Jamie Walker in the fray despite suffering a shin issue last Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad