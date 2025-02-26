BRADFORD City boss Graham Alexander was left to savour another dazzler from Bobby Pointon as his in-form Bantams moved up to second spot in the League Two table as their fantastic post-Christmas form continued with a late win at Bromley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Low Moor lad Pointon, who scored a fine goal in the EFL Trophy at Birmingham City seven days earlier, struck a super winner in the 83rd minute as City registered their tenth win in 13 league matches.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Alexander, whose side visit Salford this weekend, said: "It was a great strike. We were right behind it and you could see it straight into the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a brilliant moment to win a game of football and he goes over to his adoring public and the are the scenes you want to be part of and see in football. The supporters come all this way on a Tuesday night and they deserve these moments.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It was deserved. I thought the team was on top for the majority of the game. I thought we dominated possession, although probably didn’t have as many opportunities on their goal with that possession as we’d have liked in the first half.

"We just had to speed our game up a bit in the second half and play with a better tempo and not get lulled into their deep block. We had to take risks and take people on. The second half was much more aggressive and we created some really good chances and came up with a winning goal.

"We knew we were in for a tough game, but I am delighted with the effort of everybody, the staff and the players and supporters. It was a brilliant game to win."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander said that Lewis Richards came off after feeling slight tightness in his hamstring just before the break and it was not a recurrence of his shoulder issue.

Bobby Pointon scored for Bradford in the win at Bromley (Picture: Tony Johnson)

He added: “I think he felt something in his hamstring. I saw him at half-time. His shoulder was fine.

"It’s a bit disappointing that we have potentially lost him, but Tayo (Adaramola) came in and slipped in seamlessly and he’s similar to Tyreik (Wright) and Lewis, they are really good in that position, they link with Bobby really well.