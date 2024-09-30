Bradford City boss on Richie Smallwood's 'badge of honour' and similarities with ex-Middlesbrough and Hull City player ahead of milestone
Teesside-born Smallwood will be afforded that feat if he lines up against Morecambe in League Two on Tuesday night.
The former Middlesbrough, Hull City and Rotherham United player has built his career on whole-heartedness, consistency and professionalism and while he has never been the most eye-catching player, by his own admission, his importance to a number of teams whom he has represented has never been in doubt to various managers.
They include Alexander, among a very select band of players to make 1,000 appearances across England's top four divisions.
Alexander said: "I see a player that wants to play every game and that’s the same as me.
"If a manager every asked me if I wanted to be rested, he could tell by my face straight away what the answer to that was.
"I just wanted to play every single game.
"It’s a brilliant sport and you dream all your childhood about being a professional footballer. Why would you take it for granted when you’ve got it right in your hands?
"You would cherish it, you guard it and you protect it. You would sacrifice things to make sure you last as long as possible.
"Richie does that. He lives a good life, he works hard every day.
"He’s potentially similar to me in not being the quickest player in the world.
"You don’t get to an age where you lose your speed because you didn’t have it anyway.
"I saw that as a bonus in my 30s and I think Richie will feel the same going forward. You can still keep your game together.
"We talk to 21-year-olds about making the sacrifices and having the discipline now to maintain your career all the way through.
"Don’t just have a seven or eight-year career. Can you play 15, 16, 17 years?
"You’ll miss it when it’s gone, 100 per cent. You get one go at it.
"Richie is a model of consistency. He’s got those games because he’s been picked by a lot of managers.
"That’s the badge of honour you get. I was proud that I played for about 20 managers in 24 years – they all picked me.
"Richie has had the same. I don’t think there have been many clubs that he’s been at where he hasn’t played.”
