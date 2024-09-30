BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander admits he sees plenty of himself as a player in captain Richie Smallwood - ahead of his milestone 500th competitive appearance as a professional.

Teesside-born Smallwood will be afforded that feat if he lines up against Morecambe in League Two on Tuesday night.

The former Middlesbrough, Hull City and Rotherham United player has built his career on whole-heartedness, consistency and professionalism and while he has never been the most eye-catching player, by his own admission, his importance to a number of teams whom he has represented has never been in doubt to various managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include Alexander, among a very select band of players to make 1,000 appearances across England's top four divisions.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Alexander said: "I see a player that wants to play every game and that’s the same as me.

"If a manager every asked me if I wanted to be rested, he could tell by my face straight away what the answer to that was.

"I just wanted to play every single game.

"It’s a brilliant sport and you dream all your childhood about being a professional footballer. Why would you take it for granted when you’ve got it right in your hands?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You would cherish it, you guard it and you protect it. You would sacrifice things to make sure you last as long as possible.

"Richie does that. He lives a good life, he works hard every day.

"He’s potentially similar to me in not being the quickest player in the world.

"You don’t get to an age where you lose your speed because you didn’t have it anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I saw that as a bonus in my 30s and I think Richie will feel the same going forward. You can still keep your game together.

"We talk to 21-year-olds about making the sacrifices and having the discipline now to maintain your career all the way through.

"Don’t just have a seven or eight-year career. Can you play 15, 16, 17 years?

"You’ll miss it when it’s gone, 100 per cent. You get one go at it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Richie is a model of consistency. He’s got those games because he’s been picked by a lot of managers.

"That’s the badge of honour you get. I was proud that I played for about 20 managers in 24 years – they all picked me.