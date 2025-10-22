Bradford City boss provides updates on Bobby Pointon, Alex Pattison and Matt Pennington ahead of Stevenage

BRADFORD City attacker Bobby Pointon will miss Saturday’s trip to fellow high-fliers Stevenage – after also sitting out last weekend’s Yorkshire derby with Barnsley.

Pointon was absent from the home encounter against the Reds with a shoulder problem and City chief Graham Alexander has confirmed that he will be sidelined for a third game, with the Low Moor-born player having also not been involved in the recent EFL Trophy group game with Everton under-21s.

The issue has been affecting the 21-year-old’s mobility.

Midfielder Alex Pattison will also be absent from the appointment in Hertfordshire against second-placed Boro, who are above City on goal difference, but do have a game in hand.

Bradford City attacker Bobby Pointon. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Pattison’s luckless injury misfortune continued when he came off in the first half of last weekend’s game with an Achilles issue.

Alexander said: "Bobby has been out on the grass (on Wednesday) but non-competitive, a little bit of a passing drill but nothing further than that.

"Penno (Matt Pennington) was in the same group that came in out of training. Patto’s not out on the grass.

"He’s still a bit sore but there’s nothing major there. That will just be a case of when he feels comfortable to be able to play full tilt.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander.

“There’s no point in having him back at 60-70 per cent. His attributes are 100 per cent full throttle so we’ll give him the time to be that again.”

On the positive side, defender Pennington could return to the fray following the concussion concern that has kept him out for the last three weeks.

Alexander added: "Penno maybe, Bobby no. I think it’s too soon.