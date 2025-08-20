BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander has confirmed that Calum Kavanagh remains a few weeks away from being back in contention, while Joe Wright is likely to miss his third League One game in a row at Peterborough United this weekend.

Kavanagh is yet to feature dye to a shin issue which has dogged him since pre-season.

Wright was forced off with a head injury during City’s recent Carabao Cup first-round victory at Blackburn Rovers, with a cut above his eye also impacting his vision.

Under concussion protocols, he will sit out all this week’s matches, Alexander confirmed.

Joe Wright.

Alexander said: "I think Saturday will be too soon for him (Wright). I think his return to training day is Monday, so that takes him out of Saturday.

"Obviously, Niall Byrne is not available, so we will have the same four centre-halves available.”

On the situation with Kavanagh, he added: "I think it has plateaued out in his trajectory of recovery, so I think he’s still going to be a couple of weeks unfortunately. He’s still not trained with us and he wasn’t out on the grass today.

"With him and Andy Cook, we put them out to train and then assess them after that. If it’s not a positive one, we take them back a bit. If it’s a positive one, then they go again. With Kav, I think we just have to come back a step.”

Bradford City's Calum Kavanagh. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Alexander, whose side are unbeaten in five matches in league and cup this term, has allayed fears regarding Antoni Sarcevic after he came off in Tuesday night’s fine 2-1 win at one of his former clubs in Stockport County.

The City chief continued: "He had cramp, got smacked on the ankle and had a bruised toe…

"I could go through a list of bangs and knocks that Sarce has had in the last and last three or four games, but he always puts himself out there.

