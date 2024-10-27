AFTER seeing his Bradford City side suffer their first home defeat since March 19 and cop a ‘punch on the nose’, Graham Alexander is now focused purely on the response.

His side were second best on derby day to Doncaster Rovers – who deservedly led 2-0 thanks to strikes from Luke Molyneux and Billy Sharp either side of the hour mark - but did show a fighter’s heart late on to reduce the arrears through Andy Cook to set up a grandstand finish, with his players and the home supporters commendably keeping the faith. The crowd of 18,269 was City’s biggest so far this season at Valley Parade.

The City chief, whose side return to action in the FA Cup at home to Aldershot on Saturday, said: "The response from the players; they kept going and never gave anything up at 2-0.

"The response of the supporters was exactly the same. It was a punch on the nose and we have to take it.

Graham Alexander, manager of Bradford City (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

"I’ve said to the players that we’ve had a brilliant run at home over seven months since our last defeat, which is some going.

"We’ve just to make sure we respond in a way we have always responded in a positive fashion in the next game." Alexander, who made a quintet of substitutions in the 73rd minute, added: "There’s no point going in half-hearted.

There were lads in there who were fatiguing and we just decided to go for it.

"We have to get a response from the players, who need to see that we are still in this and that we are going for it and the supporters do.

"We showed we were going to fight to the end and just ran out of time." Meanwhile, Rovers boss Grant McCann heaped praise upon Kyle Hurst after his outstanding performance in the ‘ten’ role at Valley Parade.

Hurst fully justified his return to the side by providing assists for both goals in a super showing.

McCann, whose side visit Barnsley in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday and head to Barrow for a first-round FA Cup tie next weekend, commented: "That’s what Hursty can do.

"I said to him that was outstanding and a joy to watch playing on the half-turn and running forward. Him, Mols and Billy caused them all sorts of problems up there.

"The challenge for Kyle is to do that consistently and if he does that consistently, he is not at this level. He’s got all the tools to be a Championship player, for sure.