Bradford City bring in Wolverhampton Wanderers keeper Joe O'Shaughnessy on season-long loan from Premier League club
BRADFORD CITY have boosted their goalkeeping options by bringing in young Wolverhampton Wanderers stopper Joe O’Shaughnessy on season-long loan.
He said: “I am buzzing it has happened, and am looking forward to being in and around the first team every day.
"I am happy to be here and want to help the lads as much as possible. We have a good group of goalies, I have met the gaffer and all the lads were happy to see me. It has a great feel to the place.”
Most Popular
City’s goalkeeping coach Colin Doyle added: “We needed another goalkeeper in, and it is good to be welcoming Joe.
"Him coming in gives us another body to do a variety of different training with, which is good for the whole group.
"He has looked good so far and we are looking forward to working with him more over the course of the season.”