IN his time in professional football, Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood has had a fair few monikers.

His time at hometown club Middlesbrough saw him referred to as ‘The Dormanstown Destroyer’ in homage to his industrious engine-room qualities.

At Blackburn Rovers, his title was more regal. He was known as the ‘King of Ewood’ after his ever-present role in the Lancashire club’s promotion back to the second tier in 2017-18.

Across at Hull City, his then manager Grant McCann labelled him simply as a ‘warrior.’ His time out east also saw him promoted from League One as he also was in his earlier stint at Rotherham United.

While his competitive midfield tendencies are well known, perhaps the best term to aptly describe him is ‘survivor.’ Almost half a century of career appearances bears testament to that; his milestone 500th game could well arrive next week at Morecambe.

What keeps Smallwood going on a daily basis is his drive and desire to constantly prove himself. Allied to a touch of fear.

The Teessider, who turns 34 in December, cherishes his livelihood and doesn’t want it taken away by a ‘young whippersnapper’ any time soon.

Back in his early days at Boro, he was that player. Someone with an edge which he has never quite lost. You need it in your thirties; resting on laurels is highly dangerous. It explains his longevity.

On his early influences, Smallwood said: “In the early years, it was Gaizta Mendieta and George Boateng. Once I got around the first team, it was Barry Robson, Stephen McManus and Julio Arca.

"They were experienced at the top level in England and Scotland and I was really grateful to learn from them. Stewart Downing as well and David Wheater.

"Hopefully one day, I wanted to get to where they got to and play as many games as they had. I saw how they applied themselves day in, day out and that’s what I’ve taken throughout my career.

"I always think back to those days and having some good tussles with them and now it’s the younger lads with me. You have to keep on your toes as people are always trying to take your shirt. That was me back in the day and it is what lads are trying to do - get my shirt now.”

On being that abrasive youngster, he added: “It was words and sometimes disagreeing on the pitch. It’s the way I was as a youngster - a little bit tenacious at times.

"Sometimes, they (senior players) don’t like that when they are playing games when there’s some young whippersnapper trying to take their shirt off them.

"But they also used to give you time and respected you. At the end of the day, you are trying to do a job and keep the intensity in training.

"Back in the changing room, they’d say ‘keep it up, keep doing it, I don’t mind it.’ Obviously, some didn’t like it. But the real good pros like Robson and McManus liked it.” A honest and straight operator who is consistent and dedicated in his daily approach and humble in his mindset, Smallwood is the sort of a low-maintenance footballer who managers quickly come to respect and trust.

His playing style might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that’s fine. He is a players’ pro.

On the subject of fans’ criticism, he continued: "I’m not really on social media and don’t hear like the young lads do these days. You can get consumed by it. I try my best each game. Sometimes, some parts might be good and in others, they might be a bit sloppy. I recognise that.

"I am not perfect, but I’d like to think I always try my best and do what the manager asks of me at all times with decision making on the day.

"Obviously, I am not always going to get it right and it can look frustrating at times, I understand that as well. But once the referee’s whistle goes, nothing else really touches me.”

Amid Smallwood’s continual desire to keep proving himself, one thing that has been a particular frustration of late has been officialdom.

In his role as captain, he is effectively entrusted with pleading his team’s on-pitch case with referees on matchdays.

It’s been hard going, recently, with City chief Graham Alexander sharing in that sense of angst, having contacted refereeing authorities on a regular basis so far this autumn to bemoan the treatment of his strikers in particular.

Smallwood added: "The referees are really spoiling the game, in my opinion.

"I’ve let them know that in the recent games, but I can say that and it doesn’t really change anything. It’s a bit of a waste of breath.

"They are probably thinking: ‘he’s constantly moaning all game, shouting and bawling’.