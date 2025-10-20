Bradford City captain Max Power on Barnsley's dressing-room 'compliment' plus Conor Hourihane's praise for forgotten man

MAX POWER believes that Barnsley's post-match dressing-room celebrations after securing a derby point at Bradford City is a 'compliment' to the Bantams’ progress in an outstanding 2025-26 thus far.

The Reds became the first visiting team to take something away from Valley Parade this season following a 2-2 draw, ending City's 100 per home record this season in the process.

Bantams captain Power said: "The dressing rooms are very close down there and we could hear how happy they were taking a point away from home coming here.

"Fair play to them, they're the first team that stopped us winning (here) this season. That’s a compliment to us.

"The last two teams who've come here have won the toss and turned us round (to attack the Kop in the first half). Again, I think that's a compliment to us.

"They've been in League One and the Championship for a good amount of years. They are established at the level and the pleasing thing, for me, is how much respect we’re starting to be shown."

On a thrilling derby, he continued: "It was a really exciting game for a neutral, it ebbed and flowed with two good teams going at it.

"Respect to Barnsley. They gave it a good go. They've got some good players, a good young manager who's got them playing good football.”

Bradford City captain Max Power. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Reds chief Conor Hourihane felt that his side's gameplan to try and cause the hosts problems 'in the transition' reaped dividends after identifying areas where he felt high-flying City were vulnerable.

He commented: "I think in analysing Bradford, in my opinion they're up at the top in the league and they're doing great, but they leave such big spaces in the transition. I don't think anyone's really capitalised on the space that they leave.

"And that was a big message to the players in analysing Bradford. They leave huge spaces and they commit a lot of bodies forward, so there was space to take the ball and play."

Meanwhile, Hourihane hailed the impact of interval substitutes Patrick Kelly – who netted the Reds' second equaliser – and Mael de Gevigney, who set up the goal.

Barnsley manager Conor Hourihane.

It was the latter's first decent taste of league action since August 9.

Hourihane added: "I was delighted for Patrick and obviously Mael as well. Mael's had to be really patient.