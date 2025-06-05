Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood looks to future following Bantams exit

AGE is just a number - certainly in the eyes of Richie Smallwood.

The outgoing Bradford City captain, who turns 35 at the end of this year, is adamant he has plenty of miles left in the tank yet. More importantly, he feels he has the statistics to back it up.

He is now contemplating the next step in a career which has already featured four promotions.

His latest one at Bradford was his best yet following earlier elevations with Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United.

Bradford City hero Antoni Sarcevic and captain Richie Smallwood celebrate promotion. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Out of contract after joining on a three-year-deal from Hull in the summer of 2022, the Teessider - who swept the board at the club’s end-of-season awards night - will now be heading for pastures new with his departure announced earlier this week.

While news of his exit surprised many Bantams followers, Smallwood remains philosophical.

He has been around the game long enough to know that is the business.

To survive and prosper, you move on and the numbers that matter in his eyes surround the number of league games he has played as opposed to his age.

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood with fans after a late goal sealed promotion. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Smallwood comfortably made the most league starts of any outfield player for City – 43 - in 2024-25 and was an ever-present, aside from the three-match late-season ban he copped for his dismissal at Swindon Town in mid-April.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "If anything, I feel like I am getting better and more experienced and influential.

"Performances have backed that up and obviously my numbers.

"Whether you are 22, 21, 18 or 19, 26 or 27, those numbers are hard to beat.

"Hopefully, clubs will look at my availability and see it as a big positive. I think especially in League Two and One, people look at availability because the budgets aren’t massive and they have got to try and rely on people.

"Hopefully, they take the age away and look at the stats. I don’t feel like my legs are ‘going’. I have never really had legs for them to go..”

Philosophical over his exit from City, he continued: "I am aware of how the industry works. It doesn’t get easier, but I have been here before and while I am disappointed, I am not really surprised."

Smallwood leaves with memories still vivid following the most remarkable end to a season ever at Valley Parade with Antoni Sarcevic’s moment in the sixth minute of stoppage time against Fleetwood on May 3 going down in claret-and-amber folklore.

In his final appearance for the club, in front of City’s biggest ever fourth-tier attendance, Smallwood was bestowed with the honour of lifting the promotion trophy in front of an adoring home crowd. It was some way to go.

He continued: "It was the best one (promotion), but hopefully another opportunity will come up and I can give it another crack to get my fifth.

"It was the one that meant the most as well. There’s been a lot of highs and lows over the past three seasons and it’s been a real rollercoaster being stuck in League Two.

"It was nice to finally get it done for the club, players, staff, community and fanbase.

"It was a monumental moment, really. It was something really special and one I will look back in time and be proud of that.

"It was an unbelievable season and the home form really helped. It pushed us on and kept the attendances high and they (fans) helped make it a fortress.

"They deserve all the success the club have as they really do come out in their numbers. They are as important as the players and you really do want to try and get them behind you.

"I am proud I can look back and think they really got behind me and saw what I could do for the team and the influence I can have.

"We managed to get the job done, even though we didn’t win the title and got the club back to where it belongs. The three best teams got promoted and that’s how football tends to work.”

Allied to his availability and longevity, Smallwood’s enviable promotion record in the lower leagues should mean he is not short of suitors when it comes to a new place of work later this summer, all things being equal.

The midfield enforcer, nicknamed the ‘Dormanstown Destroyer’ by supporters of boyhood club Middlesbrough at the start of his career, said: "I would hope so.

"It’s still early days with people finding out and I am not sure how fast people move and we are not seeing much happening at the moment and hopefully that will come.”

Another thing is also for sure. As far as City’s north-east contingent goes, the car pool will be minus one member when next season commences.

Smallwood, who is based on Teesside, continued: "That’s been getting apart year after year.