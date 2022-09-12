Bradford City CEO admits EFL clubs could move kick off times to 1pm in winter months to save on rising electric bills

A typical household energy bill is set to rise to £2,500 a year from October 1, up from £1,277 this time last year. The rise was due to hit £3,549 a year before Government intervention.

The surge in prices is having an impact on several business, who are not covered by the price cap. The issue has extended to football, with clubs from across the EFL set to face rising bills this winter.

Moving fixtures forward to 1pm on Saturdays during the winter is a suggestion that has been made within the game, as clubs look to do all they can to save money in the cost of living crisis.

"It’s going to be very expensive and unavoidable and it’s obviously impacting budgets across the EFL,” Sparks told the Sunday People.

"We are already taking measures to reduce our impact on the environment but also not to further reduce our energy usage, such as the use of solar power.

"There is a suggestion within the game that we could move kick-off times, in the winter months, to 1pm on a Saturday and that’s something we would consider.

"Floodlights are expensive to run and when you add that up over the best part of 20-30 home games, the costs are heavy – and that’s only one area of energy demand.

Action from last month's Carabao Cup Second Round match between Bradford City and Blackburn Rovers at University of Bradford Stadium. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.