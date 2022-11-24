Bradford City change kick-off time of another home fixture against League Two rival

The Mariners will visit the University of Bradford Stadium on Saturday April 1, with the clash originally scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.
The decision has been made following conversations with the police after the Bantams' home encounter with Hartlepool United on Saturday, March 18 was also recently brought forward by two hours.
Despite this fixture now not taking place during the EFL’s 3pm ‘blackout’ period, it will not be available to stream in the UK with an iFollow video match pass.
The Bantams are not in action this coming weekend due to their elimination from the FA Cup. They return to league duties on Saturday week when they visit league leaders Leyton Orient.
The game has been brought forward to a 12.30pm kick-off to avoid any potential scheduling clashes with an England World Cup fixture.