Bradford City change kick-off time of another home fixture against League Two rival

BRADFORD CITY'S League Two home game with Grimsby Town in April has been brought forward by two hours and will now start kick-off at the earlier time of 1pm.

The Mariners will visit the University of Bradford Stadium on Saturday April 1, with the clash originally scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.

The decision has been made following conversations with the police after the Bantams' home encounter with Hartlepool United on Saturday, March 18 was also recently brought forward by two hours.

Despite this fixture now not taking place during the EFL’s 3pm ‘blackout’ period, it will not be available to stream in the UK with an iFollow video match pass.

University of Bradford Stadium. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The Bantams are not in action this coming weekend due to their elimination from the FA Cup. They return to league duties on Saturday week when they visit league leaders Leyton Orient.