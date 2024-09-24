Bradford City charged by FA over incident in Wimbledon 0-0 draw
Bradford City and Wimbledon have both been charged by the Football Association after a mass confrontation in Saturday's League Two game between the clubs.
The incident happened at the start of stoppage time in the 0-0 draw at Valley Parade in response to a Richie Smallwood tackle. The Bantams captain was booked, along with Andy Cook and Wimbledon players Joe Lewis and Myles Hippolyte.
Both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure their players did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way, and have until Thursday to respond to the charge.
