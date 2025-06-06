Bradford City complete signing of ex-Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers defender - and why he joined

BRADFORD City have secured their second central defensive signing of the week after completing a deal to bring in former Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town stopper Joe Wright.

West Yorkshire-born Wright, 30, has joined on a two-year-contract and arrives on the back of an excellent 2024-25 campaign with SPL outfit Kilmarnock.

Last term, Wright made 36 appearances in all competitions for Killie, including in Europa League and Champions League qualifiers.

The towering 6ft 4in centre-half was named as the club’s player-of-the-year following an influential season with the Ayrshire outfit.

Latest Bradford City signing Joe Wright. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Wright headed north of the border in 2021 after a five-year association with Doncaster, where he made almost 100 appearances.

On joining City, the defender, who started his career in the academy at Huddersfield, said: "I had a conversation with the manager (Graham Alexander) and Chris Lucketti (assistant), they did not need to sell the club to me, I was just so excited to come here.

"Seeing those scenes on the final day (of last season) and getting the promotion was a real draw to me to join the club.”

Commenting on the addition of Wright, boss Alexander added: "After watching Joe play, meeting him and speaking to a few people, we believe he fits the profile of player and person we want to bring in.

Wright pictured during his time at Doncaster Rovers in 2021.

"He has excellent attributes as a defender and knows the level well. We are all looking forward to working with him.”

Wright’s arrival follows on from the capture of former Blackpool, Wigan and Rotherham United defender Curtis Tilt, who has joined on a two-year-deal.