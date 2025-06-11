Bradford City complete signing of wing-back from 2024-25 promotion rivals

BRADFORD City have completed the signing of AFC Wimbledon right wing-back Josh Neufville on a three-year deal.

Neufville will join City when he ends his current contract with the Dons, having played in an influential role in their promotion to League One with the Bantams.

He netted the only goal in their play-off semi-final second leg win over Notts County and scooped several awards at the Dons’ end of season awards evening, including player of the year and players’ player of the year.

The 24-year-old made 55 appearances for Wimbledon last year, having started his career at Luton Town’s academy. He has also previously played for Sutton and Yeovil.

Latest Bradford City signing Josh Neufville. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

Neufville said: “I am buzzing to be here and I am hungry to get out on the pitch in front of the amazing fans and show what I can do.

"After last season and seeing the scenes here, it made me hungry to sign for the club to try and replicate it."

City chief Graham Alexander added: “We are very happy to bring Josh to the club, his dynamism, power and end product will be a great asset for us as he showed last season in another promotion-winning team.

"We believe he also has plenty of growth in him as a young player and we very much look forward to helping him maximise his potential.”