Bradford City deadline-day latest: 'No-nonsense' League One defender becomes summer signing number nine

BRADFORD CITY have sealed the deadline-day signing of Exeter City defender Cheick Diabate, who has arrived from the League One club on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old had a clause in his contract triggered by the Grecians late this season, extending his stay in Devon until the end of the current campaign.

But after making almost 75 appearances up until the end of last term, he has found opportunities harder to come back at the start of 2024-25, slipping down the pecking order in the process.

His sole appearance this term arrived in the EFL Cup first round game at Walsall.

Latest Bradford City signing Cheick Diabate. Picture courtesy of BCAFC

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell, speaking recently, said: “I have had conversations with Cheick and he wants to play more football. He did brilliantly in spells but has had injuries which have kept him out of the team.

"I have said to every player that if they want to play more football and they feel like the opportunities here are limited, then we will look at that situation and Cheick is one of those players I have had honest conversations with.”

On the addition of the defender, Bantams manager Graham Alexander commented: “We are very happy to bring Cheick in, to give us genuine strength and competition for our back three.

"Even though he’s still a young player, he has experience of playing League One football, and being a part of a successful League Two campaign at Exeter.

"He was really excited about joining us after I spoke to him earlier this week, and we look forward to working with him."

On heading north, London-born Diabete, who started his career at Stevenage before moving to Exeter in 2018, said: “I would describe myself as a no-nonsense defender. I take pride in defending my box, defending long balls, tackling, intercepting and clearances.

"I spoke to the gaffer last week and he told me about where the club is trying to go and where he sees it going. He has a clear path for the club and I want to come here and contribute.