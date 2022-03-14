Bradford City dealt fresh injury blow ahead of trip to Hartlepool United

Manager Mark Hughes revealed there are a handful of injury concerns within his side but feels there is enough depth to cope.

Loanee Matty Daly has gone back to Huddersfield Town so they can look at a problem he picked up last week. Charles Vernam and Tom Elliott are both back in full training but need to build up their fitness.

“We’ve got a couple of concerns that might resolve themselves or not. But we’ve got good numbers now and if players miss out, we can fill the void," said Hughes.

“Alex has opened up his ankle joint. He’s probably been carrying it for a few weeks and got a bang on it just before the game.

“It’s a bit of concern but if he is to miss out, he should be okay for the weekend. It’s not a long-term thing."

Luke Molyneux could return to Hartlepool’s starting line-up. The in-form forward dropped to the bench for Saturday’s goalless draw with Leyton Orient after struggling with fatigue. He came on for the last 30 minutes against the O’s and may be suitably rested to come back in from the start.

Defender Zaine Francis-Angol could be back on the bench having missed Pools’ last three games with a hamstring issue.

