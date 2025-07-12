Dean Saunders knows a thing or two about the power of Bradford City’s Valley Parade home.

When the 61-year-old joined the Bantams from Benfica in 1999, the club were newly promoted to the top flight.

Underdog spirit and siege mentality helped Bradford to spring some shocks as they battled their way to safety under Paul Jewell in 2000.

Some famous home wins, aided by the ferocious support of the sizable home crowd, helped to get Bradford over the line.

It would be lazy analysis to suggest home atmosphere was the main driving factor behind the great escape of 2000 or the promotion from League Two in May.

There were various factors behind each of the triumphs, but Bradford undeniably harnessed Valley Parade’s power as a fortress.

Dean Saunders represented Bradford City between 1999 and 2001. | Clive Brunskill/Allsport

Dean Saunders on the Valley Parade fortress

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post via NewBettingOffers.co.uk, Saunders said: "I loved it at Bradford. At the home games, the crowds are so big compared to the rest of the league. They got 17 wins at home last season and made it a fortress.

“We beat Newcastle at home, we beat Liverpool at the stadium. Hopefully, it becomes like that in the future, where you go to Bradford and you’re going away with no points.”

Bradford were very much on an upwards trajectory when Saunders put pen to paper in West Yorkshire.

When he left in 2001, the downwards spiral the Bantams were set to endure was in its infancy.

Dean Saunders scored five goals in 51 appearances for Bradford City. | Shaun Botterill/Allsport

Bradford City’s decline

The decline started in the 2000/01 campaign, a season unsettled early on by the departure of Jewell as manager.

Bradford rolled the dice by appointing Jewell’s assistant Chris Hutchings as his successor - and it was a gamble that did not pay off.

Saunders recalls Hutchings attempting to make his players feel 10 feet tall, only for his methods to prove unfruitful.

The former forward said: “I remember playing for Bradford against Manchester United. Chris Hutchings had taken over from Paul Jewell.

“He put Man United’s team up in the dressing room - bearing in mind, you’ve got Peter Beagrie, Dean Windass, Stuart McCall, we’ve got experienced players sat there.

“He was that excited, he started to go through Man United’s team, telling us what we were up against.

“They had people like David Beckham and Andy Cole. Halfway through it, he tells us ‘I wouldn’t swap any of them for you lot’.”

Bradford slumped to a 6-0 defeat at Old Trafford and just over two months later, Hutchings was gone.

By 2007, Bradford were a League Two club. The process of truly awakening the sleeping giants has been a trying one.

There have been false dawns and setbacks aplenty but last season’s promotion has returned hope to Valley Parade.

Bradford City were promoted to League One last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Dean Saunders on Graham Alexander

Saunders said: “He’s done a good job, Graham [Alexander, Bradford manager]. He’s an experienced manager. He’ll know what’s required and the budget will decide where they finish in the league.

“He’s got to carry that on, and then it’s how much money you can add to the budget to go up to the next league.