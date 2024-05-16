Bradford City defender Ash Taylor leaves League Two club by mutual consent
The experienced centre-half, who had another year left on his contract, has been allowed to move on after being viewed as surplus to requirements by City - with the 33-year-old now free to find another club.
Taylor made 17 appearances in total last term, with his final outing being in the 2-0 loss at Swindon Town in late January.
The former Wales youth international moved to City last June on a two-year deal after turning down a new contract offer at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, where he spent 18 months - making 53 appearances and scoring seven goals.
Having started in Tranmere Rovers’ academy, Taylor went on to make over 200 appearances for the Birkenhead outfit between 2009 and 2014.
Seasons in both League One and League Two with Northampton Town were then sandwiched in between two separate spells in Scotland with Aberdeen, where he made just short of 200 appearances and featured in qualifying for the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League.
A club statement read: “Ash Taylor’s contract has today been cancelled by mutual consent.
"The defender joined the Bantams last summer, and made a total of 17 appearances in claret and amber.
"The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Ash for his efforts at Bradford City AFC, and wish him the best for the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.