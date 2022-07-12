The Cork-born player, 26, joined City on a two-year deal last June after leaving Wrexham.

Kelleher, whose brother Caoimhín is a goalkeeper at Liverpool, made just 11 appearances for City last term and struggled for regular opportunities and has now been allowed to move on as manager Mark Hughes realigns his squad.

Despite the departure of central defender Paudie O'Connor, who rejected a new deal to move to Lincoln City at the enquiry of his contract at the end of June, City have brought in three new options in the shape of Timi Odusina, Romoney Crichlow and Matty Plant so far this summer.

Fiacre Kelleher, pictured during his time at Macclesfield Town. Picture: Getty Images

It has had the effect of pushing Kelleher further down the pecking order and he will now link up with Moors, who just missed out on promotion to the Football League through the play-offs at the end of last season.

Some other squad players are also likely to be moved on before the start of the 2022-23 campaign, with City having brought in 14 new signings so far in the close season.