Bradford City defender leaves the club as Huddersfield Town keeper signs new deal

BRADFORD CITY defender Ash Taylor has left the League Two club by mutual consent.

The experienced centre-half, who had another year left on his contract, has been allowed to move on after being viewed as surplus to requirements by City - with the 33-year-old now free to find another club.

Taylor made 17 appearances in total last term, with his final outing being in the 2-0 loss at Swindon Town in late January.

The former Wales youth international moved to City last June on a two-year deal after turning down a new contract offer at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, where he spent 18 months - making 53 appearances and scoring seven goals.

Having started in Tranmere Rovers’ academy, Taylor went on to make over 200 appearances for the Birkenhead outfit between 2009 and 2014.

Seasons in both League One and League Two with Northampton Town were then sandwiched in between two separate spells in Scotland with Aberdeen, where he made just short of 200 appearances and featured in qualifying for the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League.

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jacob Chapman has agreed to a two-year extension to his contract, keeping him with the club until at least 2026.

The Australian joined from Marconi Stallions in Sydney five years ago.

The 23-year-old has made two senior appearances, saving a penalty in the home game against Middlesbrough in December.

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright said: “A dedicated trainer, trusted presence within the first team environment and possessing the character to step up when we needed him most this season, we had no hesitation in offering this extension.