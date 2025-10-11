Bradford City defender Matt Pennington on Graham Alexander's stand-out qualities
Being the individual that he is, the Bradford City boss will not be overly fussed by personal adornments.
A players' manager who puts side before self and has always been at pains to put out that there's no 'i' in team, Alexander has something with his squad which is worth more than awards. Namely, fulsome respect.
City's outstanding start to the new season further conveys the bond between players, manager and staff with Alexander right at the heart of it with a group of footballers buying into his ethos, clarity in terms of messaging, fairness and candour.
As one of a host of senior players who has worked under lots of different managerial types, Matt Pennington likes what he has seen so far.
The former Leeds United and Hull City defender, 31, said: "I've worked with managers of all with different styles. It's nice to see how each manager deals with players and different situations.
"It's a good learning for me to see how managers react under different situations.
"He (Alexander) loves his football and communicates what he wants in his team.
"He is very clear and that's all you can ask for as a player. And honesty as well.
"Those are the things you look for in a manager and it's what this manager does."
City's fine opening is all the more laudable, given the different combinations they have tried in their back three so far in 25-26, partly down to availability, but not exclusively with rotation also coming into the equation at times.
Pennington added: "Probably with the physical output that you have to give into the games now, squad rotation is a big part of it.
"That's something we can use to our advantage this year.
"Most of the last three or four years, I've played in a three. A couple of years at Shrewsbury, we played as a back three and then similarly there at Blackpool.
"When (Neil) Critchley was there, he played a back three as well. I've played that quite a bit."
City return to action at home to Everton under-21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening.