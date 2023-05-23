LIKE all good centre-backs worth their salt, Sam Stubbs fronted up at Brunton Park on Saturday – and his 'old man' would have been proud.

Although strictly speaking, it was not purely down to events on the pitch.

Bradford City's season ended when they lost 3-1 to Carlisle United as the West Yorkshire outfit bowed out of the League Two play-offs.

There was dejection for a sell-out travelling contingent of 1,948 fans in Cumbria and it was easy for players to head for cover afterwards and not address them via the media. Understandable, even.

WE GO AGAIN: Defender Sam Stubbs admits the pain of play-off semi-final defeat is harsh, but is confident Bradford City can clinch promotion from League Two under manager Mark Hughes next season. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Stubbs – son of former Everton, Celtic and Bolton Wanderers centre-half and ex-Rotherham United manager Alan – showed his mettle instead.

In his days at first love Everton, the sense of pride that his father got from wearing the royal blue jersey was palpable.

City may not be the boyhood club of his son, but the defender feels that same sense of responsibility and duty. Hence, why his decision to face the music should not perhaps come as a major surprise.

The claret-and-amber jersey can weigh heavy on some player's shoulders. Not on Stubbs. Successful players must embrace the pressure that goes with playing for City in the lower divisions – and it's something that the 24-year-old fully accepts.

SO CLOSE: Bradford City fans watch on during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final second leg match at Brunton Park. Picture: Will Matthews/PA

Ultimately in terms of 2022-23, City have just fallen short and not fulfilled expectations. Although Stubbs disputes any suggestions that not coping with pressure was a factor.

He said: "I can speak for myself and the team on that, it's not (a pressure playing for the club). It is a privilege to play for this football club and it's a good pressure.

"I don't see that sense of it whatsoever. I think it could be with some teams or people that play. But for this group, it's not.

"We gave ourselves a chance. It just wasn't enough. It is tough to probably find the words and explain the situation. We will just lick our wounds and learn from it definitely and come back stronger.

"In terms of purely the numbers (support) that come, you know what it is. You start speaking to people and get a sense of how important football is in the community.

"It is not unnoticed, it really is not. The players understand it. I don't think it weighs too heavy on us, I think it's a good expectancy.

"I don't think that was what let us down (at Carlisle), it was probably just tactical moments.

"We're feeling it in terms of it being over and so close.

"It's a horrible feeling, but that's the play-offs."

Given the occupational hazards of the play-offs for all footballers – and events last weekend – it is easy to see City players will be aiming for the conventional route of automatic promotion when thoughts eventually turn to 2023-24 in time.

Stubbs continued: "I am certainly looking at it that way. This club shouldn't be in this league and this team shouldn't. We have to work towards that.

"I am not even putting pressure on ourselves as a club and team. You look at the quality we have and the facilities and backing.

"I have said it since day dot, this club shouldn't be here (in League Two). It should be higher up and it has to happen next year.

"It's a waste if we don't. We have to. We will go away and lick our wounds and hurt a little bit, but we will attack it next year.

"All I would say (to fans) is stick with it, stay as a team. I know it's tough and hard and I feel it myself and they probably feel it ten times more in terms of being Bradford born.”

A year on from being promoted to the third tier with Exeter City, Stubbs has now suffered the polar opposite in terms of emotions.

After an initial 'grieving' process and a period of short reflection, City's players will recharge and refresh, mentally as well as physically, and be ready to go again by the time that pre-season gets under way in what will be another intense year.

Stubbs is sure in his view that City will possess the squad armoury to plot another assault on promotion, hopefully with a more successful outcome next time around.

On suffering a contrast in emotions from 12 months ago, Stubbs added: "In terms of last year, that was gone from the moment I signed here. It's football – the highs and lows. Don't make your highs too high or lows too low. That's probably applicable to this season.

"As I have got older, I probably immersed myself in it a little bit (before). It can consume you. I'll go away – my mind will drift to it from time to time. I'll have a week away from it and then get back to it.

"From last year at (Bradford), I can't comment too much. But there has obviously been improvement. Since I have come through the door, it's been good.

"There's positives. If we don't learn and take individual bits and learning points, we'd be naive.