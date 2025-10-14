TOM MCINTYRE knows what former Reading team-mate and good friend Tom Holmes is currently going through better than most.

If things had been different, the two loanees would have been lining up against each other for Bradford City and Rotherham United in the recent League One Yorkshire derby at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

A cruelly-timed injury for Millers centre-half Holmes put paid to that.

Brought on a season-long loan from Luton Town on deadline day, Holmes was excellent on his debut against Exeter City on September 6 with his defensive skills and organisational abilities coming to the fore in a man-of-the-match showing.

He helped the Millers record a much-needed first league win since the opening day of the season.

Unfortunately, following the game, social media speculation was awash with suggestions that the stopper had picked up a concerning knee issue.

Scans following a visit to a specialist have confirmed that he has suffered a Grade 2 LCL tear – Lateral Collateral Ligament - which is expected to sideline him until December.

McIntyre, who went to the same school as Holmes in Berkshire and came through the academy system with him at Reading, can truly empathise with him and not just because he is a mate either.

Back in February 2024, McIntyre suffered a broken left ankle and red card on his debut for Portsmouth against Northampton, shortly after moving from the Royals.

The dismissal was later rescinded upon appeal and he played just 54 minutes of Pompey's League One title-winning campaign in a luckless piece of fortune.

It helped to explain why he got in touch with Holmes to sympathise soon after his own injury experiences and send a supportive message.

He said: "I grew up with Tom and we went to the same school and our careers have been similar in a sense.

"He's a great lad and I am gutted for him, really. It would have been really good to play against him and get one over him. "I've spoken to him and when I saw he was injured, I sent him a message and stuff because I know how hard it is in that situation.