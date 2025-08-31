GRAHAM ALEXANDER felt Bradford City showed resilience in their comeback 3-2 win at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Bradford twice came from behind before substitute Will Swan clinched victory at Valley Parade that put them third in League One and – along with leaders Cardiff City – one of only two sides who remain unbeaten.

“The challenge of going a goal down and then going 2-1 down is immense against a team that doesn’t concede many,” said Alexander.

“Fair play to the players for digging that one out. It’s a fantastic three points.

“All the goals were physical challenges and second balls. Good teams find a way and I think we did that.

“We have to go through these experiences together to learn what we can do better next time. You have to give Wimbledon credit as well, they are a strong outfit that don’t give anyone an easy game.

“They are going to cause teams problems. I thought it was two teams who are used to winning and come into the new season with a strong belief in themselves and backed themselves.

“I’m delighted my players, from being a goal down twice, have shown that resilience to come through it.”

MATCH-WINNER: Substitute Will Swan sealed three points against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Marcus Browne had fired Wimbledon in front but a missed punch from keeper Nathan Bishop allowed Joe Wright to head the equaliser.

Wimbledon restored their lead early in the second half with a sharp finish from Matty Stevens.

But Bradford again responded quickly through Bobby Pointon after Bishop saved from Stephen Humphrys.

Substitute Swan then scored his fifth goal of the season to win it after a mix-up between Bishop and defender Ryan Johnson.

Alexander added: “Swanny’s done what he’s been doing quite regularly.

“It was a difficult chance, bouncing in the rain with the defender retreating to the goalline. It was a really composed finish.”

Bradford City: Walker, Baldwin, J Wright, Tilt (Kelly 73), Neufville, Leigh, Power, Touray, Lapslie (Sarcevic 63), Pointon (Powell 63), Humphrys (Swan 63). Unused substitutes: Hilton, Halliday, Metcalfe.

AFC Wimbledon: Bishop, Asiimwe, Ogundere, Johnson, Lewis (Harbottle 86), Seddon (Sasu 86), Browne (Hackford 76), Reeves (Maycock 87), Smith, Hippolyte, Stevens (Bugiel 76). Unused substitutes: McDonnell, Orsi-Dadomo.