Bradford City embrace joy of big crowd against Wycombe Wanderers to mark League One return in style
The Bantams got off to an explosive start with two goals in the first 13 minutes against Wycombe Wanderers at Valley Parade on Saturday.
Antoni Sarcevic – promotion hero on the final day of last season – headed the first and Bobby Pointon quickly doubled the lead from just outside the penalty box.
Magnus Westergaard missed a huge chance for Wycombe before Dan Udoh pulled one back, but it was to be a perfect opening day for the hosts.
Alexander started seven of their nine summer signings, although he was still pleased to see both goals came from players from last season.
“I know everybody likes to talk about new recruits but I never forget or disrespect the players that we already have here,” said Alexander. “They are still valuable to us and very good players.
“But we improved the team and the squad for a reason so I don’t see any reason in holding them back.
"I don’t ask my team to hold back, so I’ve got to set that start. There are a lot of new players but in general the support trust the team.
“If something goes wrong, if we make a mistake or conceded a goal, there’s not this massive wave of disappointment.
"There’s a belief and a patience in the team that has developed over the past 12 months.
“We looked very well organised and know what each other are about. We trust each other and have the connection we talked about.
“Wycombe had a great season last year and have got big ambitions. We knew the challenge would be tough.
“But we always want to make it tough for the opponents when they come to Valley Parade.
"We needed to start on the right footing and bring our form from last season into this against better teams.”
Sarcevic, who scored the stoppage-time promotion decider against Fleetwood Town at Valley Parade back in May, converted from close range after Stephen Humphrys saw two shots saved by Wycombe goalkeeper Mikki van Sas.
Pointon made it 2-0 when his low drive beat van Sas and nestled in the bottom corner from 20 yards.
Wycombe were missing League One player of the year Richard Kone who was left out of the squad after head coach Mike Dodds confirmed they had received “four or five” offers for the striker during the week.
But they improved after the break and Westergaard missed a huge chance when he shot over from six yards.
Udoh did pull one back midway through the second half but Sam Walker saved late on to deny Bradley Fink and ensure the hosts enjoyed a triumphant return to English football’s third tier.
Alexander thanked the home fans for creating the ideal atmosphere for nhis players to thrive.
"It was a brilliant atmosphere; we have learnt to understand the support and cherish it,” he added.
“The new players, that was their first experience of it in a Bradford shirt, so I am sure they ’will get great confidence from the fans and enjoy the occasion.
“We do not see it as a burden, but as a joy, playing in front of 20,000 fans who want you to do well.”
Bradford City: Walker, Pennington, J Wright, Tilt, Neufville, Power, Leigh, Touray, Sarcevic, Pointon (T Wright 76), Humphrys. Unused substitutes: Hilton, Halliday, Richards, Metcalfe, Swan, Lapslie.
Wycombe Wanderers: van Sas, Grimmer, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Allen (Harvie 81), Mullins, Leahy, Onyedinma (Quitirna 68), Westergaard (Tilley 81), Lowry (Fink 81), Udoh. Unused substitutes: Hartridge, Back, Norris.
Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear).