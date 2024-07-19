Bradford City fans get news they were waiting for as youngster signs new contract

Bobby Pointon is looking to take Bradford City to "the next level" after becoming arguably their most important signing of the summer.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a homegrown forward and boyhood fan who impressed in his debut season in senior football, tying the 20-year-old down to an improved deal was always going to send an important message this summer.

It has taken until mid-July, but the Bantams have succeeded, with Pointon penning a deal that runs until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pointon made his debut under Mark Hughes in August, and scored his first goal under caretaker manager Kevin McDonald in October, but flourished when the third manager of the campaign, Graham Alexander, turned to him over Easter.

“I like working hard in training and in games, and I believe the way the gaffer plays suits me a lot," said Pointon, who totalled 32 appearances last season with four goals and four assists.

Three of those strikes came in the final seven matches of the campaign, including one at Tranmere Rovers on Good Friday which was voted Bradford's goal of the season.

Pointon will not want to be a League Two player for long, but hopes to progress with the club he joined as an under-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting promoted this season is the main aim," he said. "I want to go to another level after this first year, and continue to help and better the team.

NEW CONTRACT: Bobby Pointon has committed to his hometown club

“I am committed to this club, and I will stay for however long I am wanted here.

“I look back at the goals I scored and the good moments from last season, and I am proud of myself. Hopefully, there is more to come this season.”

Alexander commented that Pointon fully deserved his new deal because: “He showed the fight and commitment needed to get in the first team, then proved his quality with his performances and goals during the run-in.