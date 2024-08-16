Bradford City fans urged to let go of their 'bitterness' by Graham Alexander

"A bagful of bitterness."

That is how Graham Alexander describes the psychological load Bradford City fans are reluctantly carrying around after years of under-achievement by their football club.

The experienced lower-league manager was grateful to see signs of them putting it down late last season, and hopes they resist the urge to pick it up again so the club can move onwards and upwards.

The Bantams are not so much big fish in a small League Two pond as blue whales beached there since 2019, with huge numbers supporting them through thin and thin.

Reasons for hope: Graham Alexander has inspired an upturn since arriving at Bradford City in November but still needs fans to be patient.

Bradford's average league gates were the 39th biggest in England last season, above top-flight Luton Town and Bournemouth, only a fraction below Brentford's. That inevitably brings with it great expectations from fans of a club who started the Millennium in the Premier League themselves.

But in the only standings that matter, they were 77th out of 92, or ninth in League Two.

An opening-day win at Milton Keynes Dons has raised hopes again, and Bradford fans will be out in force for their first home game of the season, against Salford City on Saturday.

When they have something to get behind they can be a huge force for good but Alexander is hoping they can do their best to suppress their frustrations when the inevitable bumps in the road are hit.

City manager Graham Alexander experienced more downs than ups before things started looking brighter late last season (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“They carry that as a bag on their shoulder," said Alexander. "I get that.

“It would help us a lot if fans could just put that bag down.

“In my own career, I’ve left jobs and you walk around with a bagful of bitterness on your shoulder thinking that this happened to me and I’m the victim.

“You just put it down, go into the next job and express yourself and enjoy it.

“That’s how I try to see my life. Bad things happen to everybody. You can’t carry it around or it will just weigh you down.

“If the supporters could put that down for a little bit and give us the chance to breathe, which I think they are.

“They did that at the end of last season because they saw a team that was winning and committed to playing in a way they’d like to see."

That Bradford's home form has been so poor during this stint in the fourth tier defies logic on the surface until you consider the burden of expectations that brings. They have won fewer (45) of their 111 home games than they have not since dropping into the division.

It is more the job of the football department, though, than those on the terraces to turn things around, as Alexander acknowledges.

He has to find players who can rise to the occasion, not shrink in the claret and amber, and three consecutive home wins to end the last campaign were encouraging in that respect.

This week he has been talking about getting his side to shoot more, to give the fans the entertainment their loyalty deserves.

“Our responsibility is to give them something new to see as well," the manager acknowledges.

"I think we’ve got strong enough characters and players to be able to do that.

“This is a fresh start for everybody. We’re going to try our hardest to make you go home with a smile on your face.

“That’s all we can do. We can’t carry history around.

“What’s happened in the last five or six years is not a burden for these players to carry.

“They weren’t here for that whole period so it’s not our responsibility to fix the past.

“Our responsibility is right here, right in front of us and it’s up to us what we do.

“We do have to understand the challenge of how the opposition see Valley Parade and the support and the environment and bring that into our thinking.

“There’s a five per cent part where we have to think about that but still do the things we need to do to win a game.

“I don’t think things change on the pitch but they might in our mind.”

Clear thinking is perhaps the biggest step towards overcoming what actually ought to be a huge advantage.

“I’ve played in front of demanding crowds," said the former Scotland international. "Fans of clubs at home want to see their team win – they’re no different in that aspect.

“It’s unique for this division but not in the whole of England.

“We could score after five minutes or concede. We have to keep our focus at all times.

“That’s what separates the professionals from the others. The ones who can take their training into high-pressure situations and still do the same things.

“Can you make the right decisions, stick to what we are doing as a team and not go off script and think this is what I want to do or this is what the fans want me to do?

“We have to go, ‘What does the team need from me?’"