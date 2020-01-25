Bradford City fans voice their displeasure with Bantams chief Gary Bowyer after 3-0 defeat at Mansfield Town

Bradford City fans voiced their anger at manager Gary Bowyer as they suffered a frustrating 3-0 defeat at Mansfield Town.

The Bantams' away woes continued as they were beaten by the club with the worst home record in the Football League.

Mansfield had picked up just 10 points from their 14 games at the One Call Stadium before kick-off but first-half goals from Danny Rose and Nicky Maynard, both headers, laid the platform for Mansfield to claim their first victory since January 1.

With 12 minutes to go Mansfield sealed the points as substitute Andy Cook fired home from outside the area.

Sections of the travelling support chanted their displeasure at Bowyer, with the pressure increasing on the Bantams chief.

City have not won a match since New Year's Day and are without an away success since October 12, when they won 2-1 at current bottom-side Morecombe.

That victory coincided with the Stags' last win on home soil - a 6-1 victory over Oldham - in one of only two home wins this campaign, prior to today's triumph over Bradford.

The result means that the Bantams are left with just three wins away from home this campaign, a record that is seriously threatening their hopes of an immediate return to League One.

James Vaughan scored a penalty in each half when the sides met at Valley Parade at the end of December but he missed the clash as he served the final game of a two-match suspension.

Eoin Doyle led the line for Bantams but was starved of service as his wait for a first goal since returning to West Yorkshire goes on.

The 31-year-old scored 23 goals in 22 league outings for Swindon Town prior to his recall but was given little to work with as he was forced to battle on his own against the Stags' centre-half pairing of Krystian Pearce and Ryan Sweeney.

The Bantams were behind inside seven minutes when Joe Riley's cross was brilliantly headed back across goal by Rose as Luke McGee stood rooted to the spot.

City were barely in the game from that point, they had enjoyed a bright start which saw Dylan Connolly's shot well blocked by Mal Benning in the fourth minute.

The Bantams were sloppy in possession and second to almost every ball as the Stags went in search of a second.

The hosts should've doubled their lead minutes later when a throw-in was flicked on to Sweeney but his close-range volley went just wide of the post.

Bradford looked like they were settling into the contest as the clock crept past the half-hour mark but they failed to build any sustained period of pressure as Mansfield doubled their lead before the break.

McGee made a fine diving save to deny Pearce but from the resulting corner it was 2-0 to the hosts. The ball was whipped in from the right and Maynard, Mansfield's top scorer, was left with a free header which he nodded into the bottom corner.

The visitors had a chance to pull a goal back early in the second half, the ball was rolled to Doyle from an indirect free-kick inside the box but a host of Mansfield defenders threw themselves in front of the shot.

Bradford were starting to push Mansfield deeper but failed to create any notable chances.

The result was sealed in the 78th minute when Cook allowed the ball to run across his body before lashing home from outside the box.

Mansfield Town: Olejnik; Riley, Pearce, Sweeney, Benning; MacDonald, Bishop, Charsley (Tomlinson 83), Hamilton; Rose (Knowles 74), Maynard (Cook 74). Unused substitutes: Stone, Preston, Khan, Clarke.

Bradford City: McGee; Wood, Richards-Everton, O'Connor, Henley (Donaldson 76); Pritchard (Mellor 57), Taylor, Reeves (Devitt 57), Connolly; McCartan, Doyle. Unused substitutes: Sykes-Kenworthy, O'Connor, Oteh, Cooke.

Referee: Will Finnie.