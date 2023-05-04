Bradford City fear FA punishment and 'capacity and allocation restrictions' after pyrotechnic devices halt game at Crewe

BRADFORD CITY have condemned the actions of a minority of supporters after pyrotechnic devices were thrown onto the pitch in the second half of Wednesday night's key League Two game at Crewe Alexandra.

Two orange flares landed on the pitch at Gresty Road amid celebrations following City's two goals in the second half in the main section of the ground where their 2,314 supporters were housed in the Whitby Morrison Ice Cream Van Stand.

Play was briefly stopped, with police later entering a section of the stand where the flares were thrown from.

The Football Association are to investigate the scenes in the latest incident involving a small element of City followers in recent matches.

A steward removes a pyrotechnic thrown onto the playing surface at Gresty Road from the Bradford City section of the ground. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Missiles were thrown onto the pitch during City's last home game against Gillingham and pyrotechnic devices were also thrown onto the pitch in the recent away fixtures at Northampton, Rochdale and, most recently, Crewe.

A club statement continued: "Arrests were made at last night’s match (at Crewe) and football banning orders at the club now stand at a record high, resulting in increased policing costs, damaging the club’s financial position.

"More than a dozen season tickets were seized prior to supporters entering the stadium against Gillingham.

"Ahead of City’s final game of the regular Sky Bet League Two season on Monday, our annual memorial fixture marking the 38th anniversary of the Valley Parade Fire Disaster - the club would like to remind supporters of the severity of using pyrotechnic devices.

"On what is always a hugely significant day for Bradford City, it is important for us to pay our respects to the 56 people who tragically lost their lives on 11th May 1985.

"Pyrotechnics are strictly forbidden, and the strongest-possible action will be taken against those found using them.

"Please consider your fellow supporters’ safety, help us pay tribute to those who we lost on 11th May 1985, and do not bring pyrotechnic devices into the University of Bradford Stadium."

