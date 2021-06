Paudie O'Connor in action for Bradford City against Oldham Athletic. Picture: Getty Images

The Bantams make the long trip down to St James' Park on August 7, the opening day of the 2021-22 League Two season.

City's first fixture on home soil is against Oldham Athletic the following Saturday (August 14), with a Carabao Cup first round fixture sandwiched in between.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first Yorkshire Derby between Bradford and Harrogate Town takes place at Valley Parade on Boxing Day, with the reverse fixture scheduled for February 5.

League Two's opening day fixture list.

Adams and his men round-off the regular season at home to Carlisle United on May 7.

2021/22 League Two fixtures in full:

AUGUST

7 v EXETER CITY (A)

14 v OLDHAM ATHLETIC (H)

17 v STEVENAGE (H)

21 v MANSFIELD TOWN (A)

28 v LEYTON ORIENT (A)

SEPTEMBER

4 v WALSALL (H)

11 v SALFORD CITY (A)

18 v BARROW (H)

25 v CRAWLEY TOWN (A)

OCTOBER

2 v ROCHDALE (H)

9 v NEWPORT COUNTY (A)

16 v BRISTOL ROVERS (H)

19 v HARTLEPOOL UNITED (H)

23 v SWINDON TOWN (A)

30 v FOREST GREEN ROVERS (H)

NOVEMBER

13 v PORT VALE (A)

20 v NORTHAMPTON TOWN (H)

23 v TRANMERE ROVERS (A)

27 v SCUNTHORPE UNITED (A)

7 v COLCHESTER UNITED (H)

DECEMBER

11 v SUTTON UNITED (H)

18 v CARLISLE UNITED (A)

26 v HARROGATE TOWN (H)

29 v WALSALL (A)

JANUARY 2022

1 v BARROW (A)

8 v LEYTON ORIENT (H)

15 v SALFORD CITY (H)

22 v ROCHDALE (A)

29 v CRAWLEY TOWN (H)

FEBRUARY

5 v HARROGATE TOWN (A)

8 v STEVENAGE (A)

12 v EXETER CITY (H)

19 v OLDHAM ATHLETIC (A)

26 v MANSFIELD TOWN (H)

MARCH

5 v SWINDON TOWN (H)

12 v FOREST GREEN ROVERS (A)

15 v HARTLEPOOL UNITED (A)

19 v PORT VALE (H)

26 v NEWPORT COUNTY (H)

APRIL

2 v BRISTOL ROVERS (A)

9 v NORTHAMPTON TOWN (A)

15 v TRANMERE ROVERS (H)

18 v COLCHESTER UNITED (A)

23 v SCUNTHORPE UNITED (H)

30 v SUTTON UNITED (A)

MAY