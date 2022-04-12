Bradford City: Four soon-to-be free agents Mark Hughes could target this summer as he starts rebuilding job at Bantams

It has been a disappointing season for the Bantams, who sit 15th in the League Two table with five fixtures left to play and nothing but pride on the line.

The summer transfer window will be a decisive one for the club, who will be entering their third-straight campaign in the fourth tier.

Hughes has previously stated his intention to make use of the loan market to bolster his options next campaign while free agents could also be another viable option for the club.

Bradford have a bigger pull than most clubs in League Two and Hughes's arrival earlier this year makes them an attractive option for players looking for a new club.

Here, we have taken a look at four soon-to-be free agents who could join the Bantams this summer...

Jonathan Williams

The Wales international joined Swindon Town last summer and although the length of his contract was undisclosed, transfermarkt.co.uk claim his deal is up this summer.

REBUILDING JOB: For Mark Hughes at Bradford City. Picture: PA Wire.

Bradford's top goal-scorer this season, Andy Cook, is the only Bantams player to reach double figures this season with 11 goals.

City need more firepower and Williams can help provide it. He has five goals and five assists for Swindon this campaign. Barring Cook, no Bradford player has a better return in terms of goal contributions this season.

Aidan Barlow

The former Manchester United youngster joined Doncaster Rovers on a one-year contract last summer, after scoring five goals in three pre-season outings.

Goals have been harder to come by during the campaign, with just one goal in 27 appearances as Doncaster look destined to be relegated to League Two.

If Barlow does leave Rovers upon the expiration of his contract, a potential promotion bid might be a welcome ambition after a difficult season.

Joe Powell

As it stands, the attacking midfielder from Burton Albion is poised to be a free agent this summer despite forcing his way back into the first XI in recent months after a spell out of the side.

With seven goal contributions in League One, would Powell want to make the step down to the fourth tier? Hughes might be the man to convince him.

Anthony Evans

In January, the Bristol Rovers player said he wanted to leave talks about his future until the end of the season. He is out of contract this summer but has been a stand-out player for Rovers since arriving at the club last year.