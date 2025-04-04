Bradford City: Graham Alexander on why he will always be his own motivator during the difficult moments

AS a player and now as a manager, Graham Alexander has been involved in countless finishes to seasons where everything has been on the line.

This year is another case in point as he does everything in his power to free Bradford City from the shackles of League Two.

City had a bad night at promotion rivals Port Vale in midweek, although results elsewhere could have been worse in truth.

Following those tough moments, Alexander can rely on having a good support group to call upon. Ultimately, he picks up himself. He said: “Football is a great sport and I’ve had a great life from it. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. I know how lucky I am each day. I’ve had some bad days like (losing) play-off finals when you are only one game away from the Premier League.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (Image: Tony Johnson)

“But I was still breathing the next day and my family were still there and I had the opportunity to play football again and win again.

“You have a lot of mental scars as well as physical ones. But I feel it’s a great sign you’ve competed and are still there to come for the next fight. For me, that is success in itself before a result.

“That’s why I asked the players at half-time the other night to finish the game as a top team. It will make you feel more positive going away and that second half was more like us. I have support from my wife, my children, Ryan (Sparks), Chris (Lucketti) and people around me. But if everyone left me alone, I’d be okay as well.”

Alexander says that key midfielder Antoni Sarcevic (hamstring) remains confident that he will return before season's end.

Bradford City midfielder Antoni Sarcevic (Image: Tony Johnson)

He added: “Yes, because he’s a positive guy and he’s determined.