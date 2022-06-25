Bradford City hand one-year contract extension to promising academy graduate

The 19-year-old will be part of the first-team squad at Bradford next season as Mark Hughes takes charge of his first full campaign as Bantams manager.

Wood made his professional debut for Bradford in a Papa John’s Trophy fixture against Oldham Athletic in November 2020, after coming through the ranks at the club.

Last season, he spent time on loan at non-league outfit Ossett United.

He was a key part of Martin Drury’s Under-19s side that secured their first EFL Youth Alliance title in close to 10 years last season. He scored in the 2-0 win at Grimsby Town which sealed the title.

Wood said: “I am very pleased and have been working very hard for this for the past three or four years now. I am glad to have the opportunity to progress into the first team.

“We had a great season in the Under-19s, winning the league and playing some great football, so I am delighted for everyone in the academy and pleased to be representing it in a positive light.

“I am looking to take my experiences from last year into this year and try to progress even more.

“It has been a privilege to be involved with first-team training so far, and working with the gaffer has already really helped me. The knowledge he has will be great going forward, and hopefully I can keep improving by the day.”

Hughes added: “Charlie is a player we are pleased to be having with us in and around the first-team set-up over the next year.

“This contract extension is richly deserved and reward for the hard work Charlie has put in over the course of the past few seasons.

“He is a talented young player with a fantastic attitude towards working hard and improving, and he has the opportunity now to continue his development with us.