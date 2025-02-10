Bradford City handed date for EFL Trophy semi-final tie
Bradford City have been given the date for their shot at Wembley.
The League Two Bantams were drawn away to League One leaders Birmingham City in Saturday's Football League Trophy game.
And it has now been confirmed that the game will kick off at 8pm on February 18.
The Bantams are aiming to win the competition for the first time, and to make their first trip to Wembley since the 2017 League One play-off final.
This season's Trophy final is due to take place on April 13.