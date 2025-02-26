Bradford City 'have done nothing' and must continue to be relentless insists Graham Alexander after Bantams go second in League Two

BRADFORD City are on their best run of home form in over 70 years since 1952-53 and have kept clean sheets in eight of their last nine league matches regardless of venue.

They are also riding high in the League Two table and are up to second place after Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory at Bromley - and have not conceded a league goal in almost nine-and-a-half hours.

Despite some stellar numbers of late, manager Graham Alexander is only interested in what comes next and for his Bantams players to continue to show their relentless side in their quest to escape the fourth tier of English football, where they have resided since 2019-20.

Alexander, whose side could move within four points of leaders Walsall with victory in their early kick-off at Salford City on Saturday lunch-time, said: "We have done nothing. We have to be hard on each other and not let any weakness seep into our psyche.

Bradford City's Graham Alexander, whose side are up to second place in the Championship. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

"The league table is constantly chopping and changing and we have got to ignore that and head into the next game and remember what we did well in the last game and try and improve what we can with each and every performance.

"The total of points is something we need to keep adding to. The biggest thing was winning away from home again and trying to address the balance between our home and away results.

"I would not say form as we have played all right away from home, but we just needed to turn those fine margins away from home. For me, there is another massive challenge on Saturday."

City triumphed on their first ever visit to Hayes Lane, thanks to a late Bobby Pointon goal. They have won 10 of their last 13 league games since Christmas, losing just once.