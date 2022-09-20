Bradford City , Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Barnsley dominate The Yorkshire Post's Team of the Week

Sheffield United and Barnsley are afforded two votes each. The latest XI is below - in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town) – Form is temporary, class is permanent. After a difficult night against Wigan, came up trumps on Saturday and produced a key penalty save.

Andy Cook continued his rich vein of goal-scoring form for Bradford City on Saturday. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Defence

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) – Out of the side earlier this season, but you cannot keep a good man down. Typically commanding at Preston.

Anel Ahmedhovic (Sheffield United) – Reinforced the fact that he is one of the signings of the season already as the league leaders marched out 2-0 victors at Deepdale.

Matty Platt (Bradford City) – Dominant in the heart of defence as the Bantams registered a third straight league victory for the first time in over a year.Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Rotherham United) – Continued his impressive start to his Millers career at Boro.Midfield

Preston North End's Troy Parrott pulls back on Sheffield United's Chris Basham during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale on Saturday. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Etienne Camara (Huddersfield Town) – Fully justified being given a first league start with an excellent performance as Town secured a much-needed three points against Cardiff.

Josh Benson (Barnsley) – Ran the show on his return at Cambridge and continued his fine start to the campaign.

Tyriek Wright (Bradford City) – The loanee's pace and trickery unhinged Stevenage on his first City start and he came up with a goal and assist.

Forwards

Devante Cole (Barnsley) – Continued his top-class start to 22-23 with another goal. Rejuvenated under Michael Duff.Andy Cook (Bradford City) – The form striker in the EFL. Two more goals - 11 goals this term. Running hot.

Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) – Restored to the side and scored a huge goal in Town's season and showed what he brings to the party.