Bradford City icon Stephen Darby is now being fed through a tube, his wife Steph Houghton has revealed.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2018, forcing him to retire immediately at the age of 29.

A popular figure, Darby made 239 appearances for Bradford between 2012 and 2017. He is a product of Liverpool’s academy and also represented Swindon Town, Notts County, Rochdale and Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is married to Lionesses legend Steph Houghton, who has confirmed he has undergone a percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy, which inserts a feeding tube into the patient’s stomach to provide nutritional support.

Speaking to The Guardian, Houghton said: “You want Stephen to be living a normal life as much as possible, to be able to eat as much food as he can and get that calorie intake on board.

Bradford City icon Stephen Darby was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2018. | George Wood/Getty Images

“Over the last few months it became a bit risky having food and that’s when the decision had to be made. We need Stephen to keep weight on and to eat.

“It hasn’t been a great few months because these decisions are life-changing and it takes a lot of time to get used to. But ultimately it’s the best thing for him. It allows him to relax a bit more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are good and bad days but I think we’ve adapted really well over the last six years. It’s obviously a tough ride but I want to be honest about the actual process and spread awareness of the disease. It’s so important we discuss the reality of MND so we can potentially help people in the future.”

Darby has been committed to funding support for those affected by MND and alongside friend Chris Rimmer, set up the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

Two of Darby’s former clubs, Bradford and Liverpool, faced each other in a charity game to raise funds for the charity in 2019.

Houghton said: “These last few months have been challenging because you always have that worry in the back of your head if you’re not there and something happens. You just want it to be okay but I think we’re getting into more of a routine.