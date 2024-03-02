All Sections
Bradford City issue pitch update ahead of Notts County clash

Bradford City have confirmed their pitch is currently playable as they prepare to welcome Notts County to West Yorkshire.
Tom Coates
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 10:35 GMT

The playing surface at the University of Bradford Stadium has not been in the healthiest of states in recent weeks and has sparked plenty of concern among fans.

There has been heavy rain in West Yorkshire ahead of their 3pm meeting with the Magpies but as it stands, the action is set to go ahead.

Bradford City are set to host Notts County. Image: Bruce RollinsonBradford City are set to host Notts County. Image: Bruce Rollinson
In a statement issued via X, formerly Twitter, the Bantams confirmed there are currently no plans for a pitch inspection.

The club said: Following conversations with this afternoon’s match referee, we can confirm the University of Bradford Stadium pitch is currently playable, with no plans for an inspection.”

Last week, Bradford fans were left furious when their meeting with Barrow was called off following a late pitch inspection. Barrow were also frustrated and immediately declared their intention to submit a complaint to the EFL.

