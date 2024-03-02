The playing surface at the University of Bradford Stadium has not been in the healthiest of states in recent weeks and has sparked plenty of concern among fans.

There has been heavy rain in West Yorkshire ahead of their 3pm meeting with the Magpies but as it stands, the action is set to go ahead.

Bradford City are set to host Notts County. Image: Bruce Rollinson

In a statement issued via X, formerly Twitter, the Bantams confirmed there are currently no plans for a pitch inspection.

The club said: Following conversations with this afternoon’s match referee, we can confirm the University of Bradford Stadium pitch is currently playable, with no plans for an inspection.”