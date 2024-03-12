Bradford City issue update on Valley Parade pitch ahead of Forest Green Rovers clash

The Bantams are due to host Forest Green for a 7:45pm kick-off tonight (March 12) but there had understandably been concerns among fans that the game would not be able to go ahead.

Graham Alexander’s side have had their schedule disrupted by a number of postponements this year, with the University of Bradford Stadium surface having struggled to handle weather conditions.

A pitch inspection has been conducted at the University of Bradford Stadium. The above image was not taken recently and is for illustrative purposes. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

However, fan concerns have been eased with confirmation that an afternoon pitch inspection has been passed.

A statement issued by the Bantams read: “Tonight's referee Simon Mather arrived at the University of Bradford Stadium at 4.00pm today, assessing the surface and deeming it playable.