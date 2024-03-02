Bradford City v Notts County decision made following completion of pitch inspection

The pitch had been deemed playable this morning (March 2) but weather conditions have caused a deterioration of the playing surface. Bradford have issued a statement to confirm the decision and apologise to supporters.

The statement read: “This afternoon’s scheduled visit of Notts County has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Heavy rainfall over the past few hours in BD8 has meant that the surface at the University of Bradford Stadium is now unplayable, having passed a pitch inspection earlier this morning.

“Match referee David Rock assessed the pitch both virtually and physically earlier today, deeming it playable, though conditions over the past few hours have meant the fixture can no longer be held, despite the best efforts of club officials to ensure the match could take place.

Bradford City face another Saturday out of action. Featured image is for illustrative purposes and was not taken on March 2. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“A meeting was held from 1.00pm today with managers of both teams to discuss all options, including the possibility of a later kick-off time. The match officials gave the match every opportunity to be played, which we believed it could, and are fully appreciative of the support and cooperation of the officials.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to supporters planning on attending the game for the inconvenience caused.”