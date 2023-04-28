Bradford City keeping it simple as they go all out for League Two promotion

One point from a possible six last week have changed the mathematics of Bradford City’s final three games of the regular League Two season but not the mentality, says manager Mark Hughes.

Defeat at Swindon Town and even more damagingly Tuesday’s stoppage-time Gillingham equaliser have left the Bantams in the final play-off spot on goal difference, seven points outside the automatic promotion spots.

But Bradford have three games to play whereas the other contenders only have two.

And if City beat Northampton Town on Saturday, wins against Crewe Alexandra and already-promoted Leyton Orient will leave the Cobblers needing to win at Tranmere Rovers to finish above them. A home win on Saturday sends Northampton up.

TARGET: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes

If it all sounds very complicated for Bradford, it need not be – they just have to win at the weekend and take it from there.

"The circumstances of the game haven't really changed because it was always on the horizon, it was always going to be a big game for us given where we are and where they are," insists Hughes.

"We're still very much of the view we probably need some kind of result, ideally a win.

"League Two is throwing up these head-to-heads which are games of significance and we're involved in them so bring it on.