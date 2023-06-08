Bradford City left-back Liam Ridehalgh targeting successful promotion push after signing new deal with League Two club

LIAM RIDEHALGH is targeting a successful promotion bid second time around at Bradford City after signing a new contract, initially for one year.

The Halifax-born defender has followed on from Andy Cook in agreeing fresh terms with the club, who are also in discussions with midfielder Alex Gilliead regarding a new deal.

Ridehalgh, 32, said: “We fell short last year, but hopefully this season we can push on and get that promotion we all want.

"We improved from the season before, so it was tough to lose in the play-offs like we did, but it has made us all hungrier to succeed for this club and these supporters

Liam Ridehalgh. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

“I have absolutely loved my time here so far, and really enjoy working with the manager. He has put a lot of trust in me which means a lot, so hopefully I can repay him.

“I am looking forward to being back in and around the boys again for pre-season, and working towards our goal of getting this club back into League One and beyond.”