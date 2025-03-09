BRADFORD CITY boss Graham Alexander bemoaned his side’s failure to take their chances after they missed an opportunity to go top of the League Two table.

A first goal for nearly a year for Gillingham’s Conor Masterson was enough to separate the sides at at Priestfield Stadium, with the centre-back slotting home from close range early in the second half as Bradford failed to capitalise on a 3-1 home defeat for leaders Walsall to Grimsby earlier in the day.

“It was a scruffy game, a lot of set-pieces,” said Alexander. “I thought we edged the clear-cut chances, but there weren’t many. There were a lot of stoppages, a lot of stoppages.

“I thought any opportunities they would get would be from set-plays, which was the case for the winning goal.

“We had a couple of good chances, one each half, which I thought we could have done better with but their keeper has made a couple of good saves.

“It was a really tight game all the way through, I thought we had the majority of possession and the better openings.

“We just didn’t have the cutting edge. The players kept going. We just dropped the wrong side of the line.

“We needed to have a little bit more belief in the final third, not in terms of effort, but go that extra yard to try and get an opportunity at goal.”

NOT QUITE ENOUGH: Bradford City manager, Graham Alexander. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bradford had an early chance to take the lead when a neat through pass from Jamie Walker found Tommy Leigh inside the box, but Glenn Morris was off his line quickly to make a smart save.

Armani Little’s free-kick at the other end was struck just over the crossbar. The midfielder was on defensive duties shortly after, clearing off the line following Georgie Lapslie’s hooked shot.

Leigh was involved again following the break, he stole half a yard on Masterson before deciding to lob golakeeper Morris, however, his ambitious effort nestled on top of the net.

John Coleman’s men took the lead in the 56th minute when Max Clark’s corner was well trapped by Masterson, who turned and produced a clinical finish to find the bottom corner from six yards.

Gills could have had a second, but Joe Gbode’s shot was saved, with Nelson Khumbeni striking wide in the closing stages.

“We have come and competed against a physically more dominant team than us, added Alexander.

“The players have given everything, just like they have done for the last eight weeks or so – the last 13 games.

“The game suited our opponents with lots of set-pieces and we’ve conceded from one of those.”

Gillingham: Morris, Smith, Masterson (Ehmer 86), Gale, Hutton, McKenzie (J Williams 86), Little, Clark, Morgan (Khumbeni 69), Gbode, Hawkins (Nevitt 63). Unused substitutes: Turner, Corness, Wakeling.

Bradford City: S Walker, Baldwin, Huntington, Shepherd, Halliday (Johnson 86), Khela (Byrne 61), Smallwood, Adaramola, J Walker (Kavanagh 72), Lapslie (Wright 72), Leigh (Mellon 60). Unused substitutes: Hilton, Crichlow-Noble.