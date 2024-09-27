BRADFORD City loanee Joe Adams is to undergo surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligaments in last weekend’s League Two draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Adams, who came on at the inrerval for his first league appearance for the club, was withdrawn in the 64th minute after sustaining a serious knee injury.

Following an operation, the midfielder will returning to parent club Wigan Athletic to complete his rehabilitation programme.

The 20-year-old joined City in August after being monitored by the club throughout the summer.

Born in Guernsey, Adams moved to the south of England as a youngster, signing for Eastleigh at under-16 level.

He made a permanent move to the DW Stadium in 2022, and spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Morecambe, where he made 21 appearances.

City – who visit Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town on Saturday - are currently doing it tough on the injury front and are without a number of players.

Central defenders Aden Baldwin, Niall Byrne and Ciaran Kelly are all currently out of action alongside right-back Callum Johnson, while – further forward – Antoni Sarcevic is also sidelined.

Jamie Walker and Lewis Richards could be involved in Saturday’s game at Wetherby Road, while Baldwin and Byrne are on the comeback trail, but will not be available.