West Yorkshire Police have arrested a Luton Town supporter for alleged racist abuse towards a Bradford City player.

The two sides met at Valley Parade earlier today (August 16) and a police officer spotted a Luton fan making alleged racist gestures during the game.

Police removed the 51-year-old man from the ground and arrested him on suspicion of behaving in a threatening, abusive or disorderly manner likely to cause harassment alarm or distress.

A statement issued by West Yorkshire Police read: “Shortly before half-time during today’s Bradford City v Luton Town match at the University of Bradford Stadium, Valley Parade, one of our officers identified a Luton Town supporter making racist gestures towards a Bradford City player.

The arrest was made following alleged racist abuse in the away end at Valley Parade. | George Wood/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Bradford City said: “Bradford City AFC is aware of an allegation of racist abuse from an individual in the away section towards one of our players during today’s League One game against Luton Town.

“An arrest has been made by West Yorkshire Police, with the individual in question swiftly removed from the University of Bradford Stadium. We will fully cooperate with all ongoing police investigations.