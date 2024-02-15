The young forward was loaned out to Farsley in October for a month before it was later announced he would be seeing out the season at The Citadel.

However, he has been recalled by the Bantams and sent out on loan again, this time to National League North promotion hopefuls Scunthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youmbi had impressed for Farsley, who are led by former Bradford frontman Clayton Donaldson. A number of young Bantams have been sent to work under Donaldson this term, including Harvey Rowe.

Bradford City prodigy Dylan Youmbi has been loaned out again. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

However, the National League North outfit will not be able to call upon Youmbi for the remainder of the campaign.

Farsley’s director of football Pav Singh said: “I’m experiencing a mixture of emotions as Dylan’s loan success was always going. to gain growing attention from bigger clubs.

“While there’s a tinge of disappointment, it’s undeniable that Dylan’s standout attributes have caught the eye of Scunthorpe. Credit goes to Clayton, and the management team.