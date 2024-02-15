All Sections
Bradford City make transfer decision as loan cut short to allow for Scunthorpe United move

Bradford City have ended Dylan Youmbi’s loan stay at Farsley Celtic to allow him to join Scunthorpe United.
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Feb 2024, 17:24 GMT

The young forward was loaned out to Farsley in October for a month before it was later announced he would be seeing out the season at The Citadel.

However, he has been recalled by the Bantams and sent out on loan again, this time to National League North promotion hopefuls Scunthorpe.

Youmbi had impressed for Farsley, who are led by former Bradford frontman Clayton Donaldson. A number of young Bantams have been sent to work under Donaldson this term, including Harvey Rowe.

Bradford City prodigy Dylan Youmbi has been loaned out again. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesBradford City prodigy Dylan Youmbi has been loaned out again. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
However, the National League North outfit will not be able to call upon Youmbi for the remainder of the campaign.

Farsley’s director of football Pav Singh said: “I’m experiencing a mixture of emotions as Dylan’s loan success was always going. to gain growing attention from bigger clubs.

“While there’s a tinge of disappointment, it’s undeniable that Dylan’s standout attributes have caught the eye of Scunthorpe. Credit goes to Clayton, and the management team.

“I’m grateful to Bradford City and Mark Trueman for allowing Dylan’s time with us, and it’s a testament to his growth and development during his tenure here.”

