Bradford City make transfer decision as loan cut short to allow for Scunthorpe United move
The young forward was loaned out to Farsley in October for a month before it was later announced he would be seeing out the season at The Citadel.
However, he has been recalled by the Bantams and sent out on loan again, this time to National League North promotion hopefuls Scunthorpe.
Youmbi had impressed for Farsley, who are led by former Bradford frontman Clayton Donaldson. A number of young Bantams have been sent to work under Donaldson this term, including Harvey Rowe.
However, the National League North outfit will not be able to call upon Youmbi for the remainder of the campaign.
Farsley’s director of football Pav Singh said: “I’m experiencing a mixture of emotions as Dylan’s loan success was always going. to gain growing attention from bigger clubs.
“While there’s a tinge of disappointment, it’s undeniable that Dylan’s standout attributes have caught the eye of Scunthorpe. Credit goes to Clayton, and the management team.
“I’m grateful to Bradford City and Mark Trueman for allowing Dylan’s time with us, and it’s a testament to his growth and development during his tenure here.”