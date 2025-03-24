Bradford City manager Graham Alexander hails 'pain in the backside' Calum Kavanagh as Bantams bolster League Two title-winning credentials

CALUM KAVANAGH is 'a pain in the backside' - and Bradford City manager Graham Alexander could not be happier.

Alexander restored the young striker to his starting line-up in Saturday's home game against Colchester United and reaped a harvest.

The former Middlesbrough forward, son of ex-Boro midfielder Graham, scored two poacher's goals on his first start since February 11 and showed predatory instincts in keeping with one-time Ayresome Park favourite Bernie Slaven.

Alexander, whose side moved within a point of League Two leaders Walsall – who were pegged back in a goalless draw at Gillingham - following their magnificent over the U's, said: “The big thing when we wanted to sign Kav, when we watched him play, was he was a little hand grenade dropping bombs all over the pitch and pressing everybody.

Bradford City's Calum Kavanagh celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester at the University of Bradford Stadium. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"Even though he didn’t have a goal record to talk of, we went: ‘that player will suit our team’.

"He’d been on two loans and not scored. But when we spoke to him, he was really honest and didn’t put the blame on anyone else.

"He just said he’d missed his chances and not scored. I quite liked that honesty.

"If he’d said they hadn’t played to his strengths and all that rubbish, I probably wouldn’t have signed him.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander during the Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester at the University of Bradford Stadium. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"I like his character and personality. But if you miss out block one and two, you’re not getting block three. You have to work hard and be aggressive.

"He was giving up two feet each against those (Colchester) centre halves but he didn’t give them a moment’s peace. He was constantly backing into them and making them drop the headers down and that’s what he has to be.

"He has to be a pain in the backside for everybody and he’ll get his rewards for it.

"I said to him afterwards, ‘don’t go soft on us’. He’s got to keep that hard mentality that he showed because I think he’s a really effective player when he’s like that.”

A stellar afternoon for second-placed City was afforded added gloss by the return to action from the bench following injury of Bobby Pointon, Alex Pattison and Ciaran Kelly in the second half, with Alexander keeping their availability under wraps to present City punters with a nice bonus on a vintage afternoon in front of a record home league crowd.

Alexander, whose side make the Roses trip to Accrington next weekend, said: “I was pretty certain Patto would be back involved. It was maybe a bit of skullduggery on my part because I wanted it to be a boost for everybody.

"Bobby was right to Friday afternoon. He trained on Wednesday but didn’t feel particularly great after the session.

"He had Thursday to recover and then trained again Friday and felt much better, probably breaking down the injury he’s had a little bit.

"I asked him if he thought he could go on the bench and maybe give us 20 minutes. Bobby’s desperate to play, but I just wanted to make sure that 20 minutes didn’t cost us another two games with him.