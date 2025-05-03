Bradford City manager Graham Alexander hails promotion as 'best ever moment in football' as Bantams do it the hard way with last-gasp drama

GRAHAM Alexander hailed Bradford City’s last-gasp promotion as his best moment in football after Antoni Sarcevic’s dramatic goal in the sixth minute of stoppage-time saw the Bantams beat Fleetwood on an emotional afternoon at Valley Parade.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City, in front of a record home fourth-tier crowd of 24,033, looked like being on course for the League 2 plat-offs with Walsall winning at Crewe and Alexander’s side not performing their part of the bargain with three points against a stubborn Fleetwood.

Jack Shepherd hit the post late on while Sarcevic missed a great chance, but the promotion exponent had the final say, diverting George Lapslie’s shot into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the prelude to delirious scenes, including two pitch invasions and a stoppage in play before the final whistle as City prevailed and ended six seasons in the fourth tier.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander and playing staff celebrate promotion. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Alexander said: “It’s my best experience of my career, without a doubt. When you are a manager, you end up caring for a lot more people than yourself."

On the drama, he added: "It’s the Bradford way, I suppose - take everyone through every emotion you can possibly feel. What an amazing way to finish a really tough and brutal season. The way these players have approached everything, I have never seen them quit, not once. In the last game of the season, they are still going.

"Still going strong, still fit and believing and they deserve it. They have been magnificent for us and the support we have had this season in such a special year with the 40th anniversary of the tragedy in 1985.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had two different seasons, we’ve been the best at home and one of the worst away. I reminded the players of what we have done this season at home.

"I thought we would win the game, maybe a little bit more comfortably.

"I kept saying one more go, one more entry into the box, one more effort. We hit the post and Sarce’s chance went over and I saw five or six players get to the floor and I sprinted onto the pitch and told them to get up. We had to keep punching and fighting and that’s what they did.