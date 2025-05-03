Bradford City manager Graham Alexander on commemoration and concentration - as Bantams seek League Two promotion on poignant Valley Parade day

VALLEY Parade will fall silent this afternoon, as it always does ahead of Bradford City's final home league fixture of the season.

Bradfordians will remember those who perished on May 11, 1985 and the commemoration will be especially poignant today in the club’s annual memorial fixture - almost 40 years on since the Valley Parade fire disaster.

A pre-match remembrance ceremony will be staged followed by a minutes’ silence ahead of kick-off.

On that fateful day nearly four decades ago, City fans turned out in their numbers to hail a promotion-winning side.

Graham Alexander, Manager of Bradford City. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Today, should Bradford beat Fleetwood, or results elsewhere go for them, then the club will be promoted again. Given the historical significance, it would possess extra symbolism.

City players and staff will pay their respects beforehand, among a sold-out crowd, before turning to their on-pitch duties - where the total concentration will be on performance.

Manager Graham Alexander said: "That (commemoration) is a really vital part of the day and the history of our club.

"The game and what it potentially means is going to be there and we are not shying away from that and we are not trying to say it’s just another three points which builds up into the future.

Bradford born forward Bobby Pointon. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"It’s the last regular game of the season. We want to do it in a way where I think people will remember and certainly if it happens on Saturday, people will remember it for a long time. Not just because of what it means, but on the day it happened and that’s a big thing.

"But all our communications with the players are about our performance. Because if we don’t get the performance right, we don’t give ourselves the best chance of winning."

Should Bradford get over the line and end their six-season stint in football’s fourth tier, it will be testament to a squad of players who have overcome significant challenges since coming together last summer.

An autumnal defensive injury crisis and a season-ending injury for talisman striker Andy Cook on January 1 tested City’s fortitude.

Bouts of late-season indiscipline and the concession of some costly late goals can be added to the mix in recent times.

City are still standing, as they seek to record a definitive 17th home league win this season.

Alexander’s group desperately want to secure promotion for the club, city and supporters, but also themselves.

The City chief, who has captain Richie Smallwood back from suspension, continued: "As a manager, I presume most managers think like this, our team is like our kids.

"I don’t mean in a juvenile way. You have that role to play. Listen, I have three kids myself and sometimes, you have to be tough on them and then put an arm around them.

"But all the time, you want the best for them and for them to have successful lives and grow up to be independent people that are good people. It’s the same as the players, you want good players who are good professionals and for them to have success and get what they deserve through their hard work and so forth."

As a Coventry City supporting youngster in the Eighties, Alexander saw his fair share of final-day dramas involving his beloved Sky Blues avoiding top-flight relegation.

He is understandably hoping to witness another joyous finale today, but his professional focus steadfastly remains on the here and now and not history.

He added: "I was a season ticket holder at Coventry in the 80s; the same time as the tragedy at Bradford City.

"You can have an empathy to that time as it’s so vivid in my memory, still now because when you are a teenager, they are really formative years as a football fan.